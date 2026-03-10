Art piece remembers familiar tree lost during winter storm

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The damage from January's ice storm is widespread, sadly, destroying a lot of familiar sights in the area. One woman is using her talents to make the best of the situation.

"What do you want to hear about Walter?" asked Jodi Buc, sitting on her front porch.

Buc was talking about a friend she's known for a long time on Vaughns Gap Rd. in Nashville.

"I think he's only about 65-years-old," she said of Walter. "He covered the whole front yard!"

I should probably say Walter's a tree. He's been part of the family since Buc's in-laws bought the house in the early 60s.

"A willow oak," she said. "Bringing up the boys, I would get a little stressed. I would come out and just lean up against Walter and breathe."

Buc's an artist and has explored all different styles.

"My homage to Jackson Pollack," she said, holding up a canvas.

Having Walter around served as inspiration. She loves creating trees in her work.

"It's a tree I did in wire," Buc said, holding up another piece. "I think it's the first of several I've done."

You've probably gathered all is not well with Walter. It was in the winter storm a few weeks ago, Buc's husband heard the crash outside.

"He knew exactly what happened," Buc said. "The day before they fully trimmed Walter down, I leaned up against him for a half hour. I just knew he was going to go, but I didn't know it was going to be the next day."

Walter was there through a lot of this long artistic journey Buc's been on.

"Trees are special," she nodded. "They're alive."

Buc does have a new friend.

"That's Walter Jr.?" I asked, looking at a newly planted tree.

"Of course that's Walter Jr.!" Buc answered.

Besides that, Buc wanted to give a little thank you to Walter.

On one of the pieces of wood waiting on the side of the road to be picked up, Buc painted a portrait of Walter. It faces the street for everyone who drives by.

"I had to do it," she said. "I started it for myself because I was so sad. It took off. People kept stopping by. Being self taught, I've never really shown my work. This is really the first time the public has seen what I do."

Buc said people are welcome to drive by and see this. It's Vaughns Gap Rd. across from Saint Henry Catholic Church. She's hoping she can find someone to saw the tree so that she can keep the art piece.

"Must have been a hundred people yelling out, 'hey, that's great', or 'we're going to miss your tree!'" Buc said. "It's made a lot of people happy. I think it really meant something to more than me and my family.

Thanks, Walter.

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.