Art Studio prepares unhoused and housing-insecure artists for Saturday's gala event

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Daybreak Arts holds the work artists plan to showcase at their studio on Dickerson Pike.

This annual Nashville event supports artists impacted by homelessness and housing insecurity and will feature an art exhibition, live jazz, live painting, a silent auction, and more.

Events at 1900 will feature the Daybreak Arts Illuminate Art Gala event on Saturday.

The event will show pieces from around 25 artists, where attendees can see and purchase pieces.

Since 2014, Daybreak Arts has paid out almost $100,000 in income to housing-insecure artists in Nashville.

Sales of artists' pieces provide the artists with 70% of the piece's cost, while the rest goes towards supplies and upkeep of the studio where they work.

