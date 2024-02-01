Artist Anne Goetze debuts documentary promoting nature conservancy

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — A prominent Nashville artist unveiled her latest work Wednesday night. It's an especially ambitious project that's taken years. She said the subject's important to her, and this is work with something to say.

A premiere night in itself is nothing new for Anne Goetze, someone with enough talents it can be hard to quite describe her.

"I think artist is best because that encompasses everything, whether you're doing photography or videography or painting," Anne smiled. "Beauty in nature has really given me, besides a lot of peace, it gives me a purpose to document and record something that's beautiful."

There was a reason this particular premiere at Franklin Theatre Wednesday night stands out from any other.

"It's something very special tonight because it's the culmination of years," Anne said.

She was debuting her documentary, The Living Land. She's been working on this for nearly 15 years. During a time of rapid development in middle Tennessee, Anne captured footage of nature alongside son Nathan Collie.

"Let's document it not only for the joy of documenting it, let's do it with a purpose because some of these locations are starting to disappear," Nathan said.

"A lot of these scenes in the film, they do not exist anymore," Anne added.

Native American singer songwriter Bill Miller helps with the narration of the film.

"There's a certain point we have to get back to that healing of nature and God's hand," he said.

As the crowd headed in, they were met by tables for documentary sponsor Harpeth Conservancy, the Center for Sustainable Stewardship, and the Heritage Foundation.

"We help private land owners to protect their land through conservation easement," said Alice Hudson Pell, executive director of Tenngreen Land Conservancy. "We would love to take this [documentary] into communities all across the state of Tennessee, inspire people who may not feel passionate about conservation."

Anne and Nathan aren't sure what's next for the film, but they want groups to use it in some way for any nature conservation efforts.

"Change has to start right here, right?" Anne said. "So, if something moves you, touches you, you are probably going to do something about it if it inspires you that much."