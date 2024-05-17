Artist John Berry to host and headline free concert in Gallatin Park

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — This Saturday, enjoy "A Night of Music at Triple Creek With John Berry and Friends."

The headlining artist, country music artist John Berry, said all people have to do is bring their blankets and lawn chairs with your friends to watch him perform alongside whom he calls some of his closest friends.

The stage is ready to go at Triple Creek Park in Gallatin and the concert gets started at 6:30.

Berry's friends who will be performing include Mike Farris, Buddy Jewell, Elaine Roy, Bobby Marquez, Leigh Pollari, and Makenzie Phipps.

Berry said he is simply a fellow Gallatin neighbor who wants to give back to his community with music.

"The Gallatin Community has been very kind to me, and we just thought it would be something fun to do and just a chance to say thanks," said Berry.

He said he thanks the community for welcoming him, supporting him as an artist, and being his home for almost a decade.