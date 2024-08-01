Artist paints Charlotte Avenue fire station as building faces uncertain future

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — To understand artist Peggy Snow's subjects is to understand why she's so busy.

"I love the old buildings," Peggy said between painting a canvas. "They're just so beautiful."

Peggy paints familiar buildings set to be torn down.

You can watch her set up her latest painting in the player above.

"I have these very nice incomplete paintings," she laughed. "I have about eight canvasses of unfinished work. I was working over on 8th Avenue. The old antique mall. I was painting that when I was alerted to Monell's [at the Manor] coming onto its last weeks of business."

As she was working the Monell's piece, her subject back on 8th was leveled. She's working to capture yet another familiar building.

On Wednesday afternoon, Peggy was set up on Charlotte Avenue in West Nashville at the old fire station building.

"It's the favorite building remaining around here of the old world," she said.

The property was bought by Metro in 1909.

"The last business here was a very well-known vintage car repair shop," Peggy explained.

It's currently owned by Vita Firehouse LLC. Metro codes granted a demolition permit back in May, but signs now say it was issued in error. Any work is now on a 90-day hold for the Historic Zoning Commission to complete an assessment. Meanwhile, a petition at change.org to save the building has nearly a thousand signatures.

"All these old buildings are so unique," Peggy said.

Now, Peggy works not knowing the future of another subject.

"It's not relaxing!" she laughed. "It's more nerve-wracking."

Peggy said her work is about documenting the existence of these buildings and the architecture of another time.

"If there was a way we could realize the value of the old buildings, that would be optimal," said Peggy. "We don't seem to have a very good method in place for saving them. I felt hopeful it would be saved. I'm not sure at this point. People put their blood, sweat, and tears into this, hand-laid brick. There won't be any more buildings like this. It's irreplaceable."

Council Member Brenda Gadd is hosting a meeting concerning the fire hall on Thursday, Aug. 8. It will be held at the McCabe Park Community Center from 6 pm to 7:30 p.m.