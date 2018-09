Artists Honored At Americana Awards

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - Musicians and songwriters walked the red carpet at the Americana Awards.

Many artists were honored Wednesday night at the Ryman Auditorium. Here's a look at the categories and nominees:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR:

“ALL AMERICAN MADE"

Margo Price, Produced by Jeremy Ivey, Alex Munoz, Margo Price and Matt Ross-Spang

“BY THE WAY, I FORGIVE YOU"

Brandi Carlile, Produced by Dave Cobb and Shooter Jennings

“THE NASHVILLE SOUND"

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Produced by Dave Cobb

“RIFLES & ROSARY BEADS"

Mary Gauthier, Produced by Neilson Hubbard

ARTIST OF THE YEAR:

BRANDI CARLILE

JASON ISBELL

MARGO PRICE

JOHN PRINE

DUO/GROUP OF THE YEAR:

I'M WITH HER

JASON ISBELL AND THE 400 UNIT

LUKAS NELSON & PROMISE OF THE REAL

NATHANIEL RATELIFF & THE NIGHT SWEATS

EMERGING ARTIST OF THE YEAR:

COURTNEY MARIE ANDREWS

TYLER CHILDERS

ANDERSON EAST

LILLY HIATT

SONG OF THE YEAR:

“A LITTLE PAIN"

Margo Price, Written by Margo Price

“ALL THE TROUBLE"

Lee Ann Womack, Written by Waylon Payne, Lee Ann Womack and Adam Wright

“IF WE WERE VAMPIRES"

Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit, Written by Jason Isbell

“THE JOKE"

Brandi Carlile, Written by Brandi Carlile, Dave Cobb, Phil Hanseroth and Tim Hanseroth

INSTRUMENTALIST OF THE YEAR: