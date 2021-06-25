Artists paint murals at 5th + Broadway to kick off 'Art in Motion' celebration

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville artists gathered to paint murals 5th and Broadway to kick off the month-long Art in Motion series and celebrate the opening of most of the development's retail and entertainment options.

One local artist said he was inspired to share his art with the public.

"I think we all know that Nashville is a well-rounded city and culturally diverse but we kinda got to show that, and I think part of showing that is these kinds of projects, those kinds of spaces," said Omari Booke

Starting June 25 through June 31st, 5th and Broadway will host the Art in Motion series, bringing local art to downtown Nashville including work from several Metro Nashville Public Schools students.

Five-minute-long showcases using music and lights will run every 30 minutes in the evening from 8 to 10:30 p.m. For more information on the installation series and other events held at 5th and Broadway, click here.