Artists prepare to perform at New Year's Eve Tribute to Hip-Hop's 50th Anniversary

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nashville's New Year's Eve party's going to bring us a lot of great music including a tribute to a genre celebrating 50 years.

"Being up on stage is a moment to be free," said Nashville hip-hop artist Tim Gent. "I feel sometimes out of breath. The performing has always been my favorite part."

Watch Forrest go through the genre's history in the player above.

These are the last moments for a rehearsal for Tim ahead of a really big show.

"This is my first time getting a look at the stage, so I'm just kinda excited about that," said Daisha McBride, walking past a stage being assembled at Bicentennial Mall. "I didn't realize it was this massive."

Tim and Daisha are part of the line-up taking the stage at Bicentennial Mall for Hip-Hop's 50th Anniversary Show. It's part of Jack Daniel's New Year's Eve Live: Nashville's Big Bash.

"Yeah, I'm nervous, man," laughed Tim. "Those good nerves come every time. I'll be nervous but the moment I step out on stage, I'll be ready to go."

"I didn't have any jitters, but I don't know, looking at this stage when we walked up, I'm more excited now," Daisha smiled. "I think that's the perfect way to bring in the new year is on a stage like that."

Both Daisha and Tim are performing a mix of their original music and tributes to a 50-year history of hip-hop.

"50 years! We just starting to get our gray hair," said Tim.

Both name artists they say set them on their musical path.

"Missy's iconic in my eyes," Daisha said. "She was showing me this isn't just a male-dominated genre. There are women who can thrive in it as well."

"Big Boi. Andre 3000," Tim continued. "They were huge influences of mine growing up."

Tim and Daisha said this is just the right time for a hip-hop tribute in Nashville with this sort of platform. After all, they see this as an era where Nashville is the home to excellence in so many different kinds of music.

"It's been a slow climb up the mountain," Tim said. "Y'know, Starlito and Young Buck were two artists who were able to make worldwide acclaim for Nashville. We're on the cusp of something really great in hip hop here in Nashville, and before you know it, we'll be influencing the world."

"I'm just happy the city's giving us a chance to recognize hip-hop," Daisha said. "I'm not just representing me. I'm showing what the Nashville hip-hop community can do."

The family-friendly hip-hop segment begins at 5:15 p.m. on the night of New Year's Eve at Bicentennial Mall. Kenny Smoov of 92Q will emcee, while other performers will include Jason Eskridge and a guest DJ set by Nashville Mayor Freddie O'Connell.