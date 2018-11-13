Artists walk ASCAP Awards red carpet

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) - Musicians and artists walked the red carpet in Nashville for the ASCAP Country Music Awards.

The American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers honored country music finest Monday night.

Artists like Lee Ann Womack, Carly Pearce and Brothers Osborne talked walked the red carpet ahead of the award show.

"I say all the time; we all use the same notes, same chords, same words, we just try to craft them differently, and you put different instruments on it and you try to label everything. But for me, it's just songwriting - try to write a great song. A great song can do great in any genre and it'll be great," said Darius Rucker.

The award for song of the year went to Sam Hunt for "Body Like a Back Road." Ashley Gorley was awarded Songwriter of the Year.