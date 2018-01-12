Artists Walk Grammy Nomination Red Carpet

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The stars walked the red carpet in Nashville, celebrating nominations for the 60th annual Grammy Awards.
Several Nashville-based artists were nominated and are expected to take home an award.
Top Earners:
Nashville Symphony – 3 nominations
Chris Stapleton – 3
Taylor Swift – 2
Miranda Lambert – 2
Sam Hunt – 2
CeCe Winans – 2
Jason Isbell – 2
Lady Antebellum – 2
Kesha – 2
Alison Krauss – 2
Best Pop Solo Performance:
Kelly Clarkson – “Love So Soft”
Kesha – “Praying”
Best Pop Vocal Album:
Kesha – Rainbow
Best Country Solo Performance:
Sam Hunt – “Body Like A Back Road”
Alison Krauss – “Losing You”
Miranda Lambert – “Tin Man”
Maren Morris – “I Could Use A Love Song”
Chris Stapleton – “Either Way”
Best Country Duo/Group Performance:
Brothers Osborne – “It Ain’t My Fault”
Zac Brown Band – “My Old Man”
Lady Antebellum – “You Look Good”
Little Big Town – “Better Man”
Midland – “Drinkin’ Problem”
Best Country Song:
Better Man (Taylor Swift)
Body Like A Back Road (Sam Hunt, Zach Crowell, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne)
Broken Halos (Chris Stapleton, Mike Henderson)
Drinkin’ Problem (Jess Carson, Cameron Duddy, Shane McAnally, Josh Osborne, Mark Wystrach)
Tin Man (Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram, Jon Randall)
Best Country Album:
Kenny Chesney – Cosmic Hallelujah
Lady Antebellum – Heart Break
Little Big Town – The Breaker
Thomas Rhett – Life Changes
Chris Stapleton – From A Room: Volume 1
Best Gospel Performance/Song:
CeCe Winans – “Never Have To Be Alone”
Best Gospel Album:
CeCe Winans – Let Them Fall In Love
Best Roots Gospel Album:
Reba McEntire – Sing It Now: Songs Of Faith & Hope
Best American Roots Performance:
Alabama Shakes – “Killer Diller Blues”
Glen Campbell – “Arkansas Farmboy”
Alison Krauss – “I Never Card For You”
Best American Roots Song:
Jason Isbell – “If We Were Vampires”
Rodney Crowell – “It Ain’t Over Yet”
Best Americana Album:
Brent Cobb – Shine On Rainy Day
Jason Isbell And The 400 Unit – The Nashville Sound
Best Bluegrass Album:
Michael Cleveland – Fiddler’s Dream
The Infamous Stringdusters – Laws Of Gravity
Bobby Osborne – Original
Noam Pikelny – Universal Favorite
Best Song Written For Visual Media:
I Don’t Wanna Live Forever (Taylor Swift and others)
Best Engineered Album, Classical:
Danielpour: Songs Of Solitude & War Songs (Nashville Symphony, Thomas Hampson, Giancarlo Guerrero)
Best Classical Compendium:
Higdon: All Things Magestic, Viola Concerto & Oboe Concerto (Tim Handley, Nashville Symphony, James Button, Roberto Diaz)
Best Contemporary Classical Composition:
Songs Of Solitude (Thomas Hampson, Giancarlo Guerrero, Nashville Symphony)