Artists who overcame homelessness teach new workshop for children

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Growing up, we all had those teachers we will never forget. A class is now spending time with one of those unforgettable teachers who also has an unforgettable story.

A group of students filed into a a classroom at Shwab Elementary. Over the classroom was a sign reading 'Do Your Thing.'

Mission accepted by nine-year-old Ander.

"I'm just doing different colors," he said, carefully painting a canvas. "Look at my drawing! It's just abstract. I don't even know what I'm doing!"

That's part of the beauty of abstracts.

"It doesn't have to make sense," Ander smiled.

Right. Sometimes it's just capturing how you feel.

"If you want abstract paint that's happy, you want light colors," Ander explained. "If your abstract is sad or lonely you can use dark colors."

So, where'd Ander and this crew learn all this stuff? Well, let me take you to meet someone.

"It's kinda like an escape," artist Helen Stackhouse said of her art. "I paint places where I would like to be."

Stackhouse paints under the name A.M. Hassan. A lot of what she does is bold, beautiful landscapes.

"The cold temperatures, I pretend I'm looking out the window somewhere of a resort," she said.

Finding beauty is important to Stackhouse after all she's lived.

Back in the 90s, Stackhouse shares she was let go from a job and had an unemployment check stolen. She ended up living in a car in San Jose, California.

"It was a year," Stackhouse nodded. "I feel like God let me be homeless, so I could understand what homeless people go through. On a day to day basis, it was not knowing where you're going to sleep, not know what you're going to eat."

Now living in Nashville, Stackhouse joined the Daybreak Arts non-profit about ten years ago. They work with artists who have lived with some sort of housing instability.

Recently, Daybreak launched a program called Gigi's Creative Corner where Daybreak artists teach hands-on workshops at Shwab.

"One thing I like about that class at Shwab is all of these children are seriously interested in art," Stackhouse said.

"She showed us how to mix the paint and how to do abstract paint!" Ander added.

At one point, Ander said something that caught my attention.

"I want to be an artist who draws, like, nature," he said.

Right. Just like what Stackhouse does.

Stackhouse is happy to work with all the kids as their creative visions take shape.

"If I can help one child really understand art, the way he or she wants to express themselves, they can paint their own world," she said.

Do your thing, Ander.

Do you have a positive, good news story? You can email me at forrest.sanders@newschannel5.com.