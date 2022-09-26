Artober Nashville celebrates arts around Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Starting Monday, September 26, Nashville’s annual celebration of the arts, Artober Nashville, kicks off in Music City and Middle Tennessee.

A full schedule can be found here.

Festivities will last until October 31. The celebration includes everything from visual and performing arts, music, history, to language and film.

Now a program of NowPlayingNashville, the event was initially established in 2011 by the Metro Nashville Arts Commission. This year they’re celebrating its 11th anniversary.

Nashvillian Michelle Reeves is this year's Featured Artist. Her work "Woven" was chosen to represent the background of the 2022 month-long celebration logo.

A taste of some of these events includes the International Black Film Festival, The Nashville Oktoberfest at Bicentennial Park, The Judds featuring Wynonna at Bridgestone Arena and the Pumpkinfest in Downtown Franklin.

