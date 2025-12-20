Arts-based projects aim to improve health at rural hospitals with $175K awarded

The Tennessee Arts Commission is launching a new statewide effort to bring arts-based healing programs to 10 rural hospitals across the state.

The commission is awarding a total of $175,000 through the inaugural Tennessee Arts & Rural Health Initiative, a pilot program created in partnership with the Tennessee Hospital Association.

"We look closely at supporting arts in all 95 counties of the state," said Jenny Boyd, chair of the Tennessee Arts Commission. "The final awards in this category ensure that hospitals in each grand division of our state are represented,"

Projects are scheduled to begin in January 2026 and include onsite murals, pediatric bedside art sessions, artwork in medical staff spaces, and the transformation of an art-driven courtyard garden on hospital grounds. All projects are expected to conclude by June 1, 2026.

“Hospitals know first-hand that healing extends beyond medical treatment alone," said Andrew Burnett, Vice President, Workforce and Rural Health of the Tennessee Hospital Association. "These grants will allow hospitals to create peaceful, community-centered spaces that support patients’ physical, mental, and emotional recovery, and remind families that they are receiving care in places that feel familiar, calming, and close to home."

Hospitals receiving grants include:

EAST



Erlanger Bledsoe Hospital — Bledsoe County

Fort Loudoun Medical Center (Covenant Health Fort Loudoun) — Loudon County

Hancock County Hospital (Wellmont Health System) — Hancock County

MIDDLE



Ascension Saint Thomas Stones River Hospital — Cannon County

Macon County General Hospital Inc. — Macon County

Unity Medical Center — Coffee County

WEST



Arts in McNairy for Magnolia Regional Health Center Selmer — McNairy County

Hardin Medical Center — Hardin County

Ascension Saint Thomas Three Rivers Hospital (Humphreys County Government) — Humphreys County

Main Street Lawrenceburg for Southern Tennessee Regional Health System — Lawrence County

