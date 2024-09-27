Artville Festival adapts to rain, continues event despite remnants of Helene

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — There's so much time and planning put into an outdoor festival only for the rain to arrive. The way one group sees it, as creatives, you're built to adapt.

Artville is a festival of public art installations in the Wedgewood Houston neighborhood.

"I think the time is right to do a large, city-wide public art festival," said co-founder Jack Davis. "We fund up to 20 artists to do larger-than-life pieces."

"We tried to have a variety of different mixes and mediums," added co-founder Samantha Saturn.

The pieces would be all outside around the neighborhood, but last-minute changes were being made for a Friday night preview party.

Most of the work was moved into a covered area of The Finery behind Diskin Cider.

"People have worked way too hard and way too long to just call it," Jack said. "This is not the weather we're deterred from."

Samantha and Jack said they'll continue to monitor what the coming days bring.

"The rest of the weekend, we hope to be out in the neighborhood," Samantha said. "The local businesses are very excited."

"You just gotta kinda roll with it," Jack added. "It's just kinda fun when you're thrown a challenge. You plan for the worst-case scenario, and you adapt."

For more on Artville, visit here.