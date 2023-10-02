'Artville' festival showcases Nashville's artists and artisans

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Spanning across Wedgewood Houston was the world of Artville. "Artville is a public art installation festival and an American artisan festival," said co-founder Jack Davis.

Murals lined buildings along Chesnut Street and art installations sat on every corner.

"So there's three big components: public art installation - murals - a community art show and the American Artisan Festival with more than 80 vendors from around the country," said Davis.

The three day large-scale public art event showcased local artists like Herb Williams. "This is kind of the first art fair for Nashville and it's kind of amazing," he said.

His immersive installation entitled "selfree" was made up of more than 100,000 crayons and months of hard work.

"I'm asking people to come inside, dressed in blue if you feel it, and think about, not so much seeing yourself, but maybe finding yourself in art," said Williams.

Organizers said the Wedgewood Houston area is already home to several art galleries and artists, making it a natural fit for the event.

"There's not really a competitive spirit in Nashville, it's more of lifting each other up," said Williams.

Organizers say the goal is to create a larger footprint for future festivals that will span across the city.

"Nashville needs something like this. We're beyond ready for it," said Williams. "We have the culture, we have the diversity, we have the growth, we have the developers who could support it and it's just taken people of real vision who could say we need art."