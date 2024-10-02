As Channel 5 turns 70, we remember 1960s RnB showcase Night Train

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As NewsChannel 5 celebrates its 70th anniversary, we've been bringing you stories of our station's history. This month actually marks the 60th anniversary for a special program our station produced and aired. It was October of 1964; the debut of a show that helped launch stars, and was part of a cultural movement.

"85 [years-old] and counting!" laughed performer Jimmy Church, gearing up to rehearse a gig with his band.

Jimmy said his life has taught him something with total certainty.

"Music is something that really doesn't have color," Jimmy said. "It's a feeling. It gives a message that reaches the people down in the gutter or the people up in the presidency. Music, it connects."

1964; a few years before the interstate arrived in the area, Jefferson Street was a thriving place for Black business and music.

"Jefferson Street was like Beale Street in Memphis," Jimmy remembered. "They had clubs. It was where everybody played."

"We were in the time of segregation, Jim Crow," said Lorenzo Washington, owner of Jefferson Street Sound Museum. "A lot of artists were afraid to travel."

For those who did, a Green Book was still necessary; a listing of safe places for Black travelers to stay and eat.

"You knew what to do," Jimmy said. "You knew what not to do."

Into that stepped a Nashville radio DJ, Noble Blackwell.

"He was like an Ed Sullivan to us in the neighborhood," Lorenzo said.

Noble took a meeting with the general manager of Channel 5, then-called WLAC. Noble had an idea to pitch him.

"He was going to do a Black TV show," said Jimmy. "Noble went to Channel 5. 'We would like to get something for our kids, the Black kids.' The guy said, 'well, Noble. First, we don't have no sponsors.' Noble said, 'I'll take care of the sponsors.'"

October 1964, the show Night Train launched.

"He had so much charisma," said the daughter of Noble Blackwell, Tracye Blackwell-Johnson. "People loved my father. That can only be attributed to what his character was."

"It just shines through the camera," added Noble's granddaughter Diamond Johnson. "There were so many catchphrases and sayings that he had. 'In the meantime and in between time. Take especially good care of yourself and be good to your neighbor!'"

"Nashville was a part of the chitlin' circuit, and the chitlin' circuit was all around the southeast," said Lorenzo.

That meant major artists visiting the city would make an appearance on Night Train. The list included James Brown, Little Richard, BB King, Gladys Knight, and Otis Redding.

Beyond that, the international syndication was an unparalleled showcase for all those locally-based Jefferson Street acts like Jimmy.

"That was exciting! A TV show?!" Jimmy remembered of his appearances on Night Train. "It just opened the doors. It showcased the Black talent. Night Train was it!"

"If they were on TV, [the acts] could get jobs," Lorenzo added. "Everyone who went on Night Train back then, went on to be the best on the show that night."

There was also an early appearance by a performer who'd been playing locally just a few years before his breakthrough.

"Jimi Hendrix was wearing a suit and tie!" Lorenzo laughed.

Something was happening. People were tuning in to Night Train, and it wasn't just the Black audience. The show was one part of a national cultural shift.

"That was in 1964," Tracye said. "There was still a lot of racial tension, and Black music was still considered by the white audience to be taboo. The popularity of it began to cross over."

"Once whites got into it, that took it to another level," Jimmy added.

"Because it was a syndicated program, global acceptance of RnB, Night Train helped to promote it," Tracye continued.

Night Train ended in 1967. Noble went on to a long career in broadcasting. He died in 1994.

Many years after his appearances on Night Train, Jimmy is proud, not only to still be performing, but to be given the chance to see firsthand the sort of impact music can make.

"I'm just blessed to be part of it, y'know," Jimmy said.

The family of Noble Blackwell is involved in an upcoming documentary series. For more on the project, visit the website.

