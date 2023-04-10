As downtown Nashville transportation study nears final phase, public input is needed

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Getting around downtown Nashville can be a challenge, but transportation leaders hope to fix that.

Over the last year, four traffic forces have joined together: the Nashville Department of Transportation, Tennessee Department of Transportation, WeGo and the Nashville Downtown. The study aims to improve the way people get around the city's core.

The study includes looking at ways to improve pedestrian safety, public transportation and reducing congestion.

So far, the study has collected more than 3,700 public comments including calls for better crossings, more reliable bus service, dedicated space for bikes and improving loading and delivery zones.

It comes at a time when the area is seeing unprecedented growth.

"Well I think we're a little too crowded," said Nashville resident Danielle Bennett. "I think we're spending a lot of time focusing on bringing people in from other cities, both for tourism and relocation, and a little less time focusing on those that live here."

Now as the study enters its final phase, the public has until the end of April to give feedback that could help drive downtown Nashville into the future.

Once the public comment period ends in a few week, a final action plan will be developed to fund and implement the projects and programs downtown.

Residents can attend a Downtown Neighbors Association Meeting on Wednesday, April 26 at 5:30 p.m. You can also give input here.