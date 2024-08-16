As Ernesto Hurricane Ernesto is charging through the Atlantic. Here's what it's doing.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Ernesto has recently been updated to a Category 1 hurricane as the disturbance continues to churn in the Atlantic.

After sweeping through the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico, the storm is now on track toward Bermuda. As of Thursday afternoon 389,424, clients across Puerto Rico are still without power, according to LUMA Energy.

A Hurricane Warning is in place as Ernesto will likely strengthen to a major hurricane before approaching Bermuda, meaning a Category 3 or higher. Bermuda will begin seeing a prolonged period of strong winds, flash flooding and storm surge beginning tomorrow with the storm passing over by Saturday and Saturday night.

While the jet stream is keeping Ernesto away from the continental U.S., impacts will still be felt offshore of the East Coast thanks to swells generated by the storm. The National Hurricane Center has advised beachgoers to be "aware of a significant risk of life-threatening surf and rip currents and stay out of the water if advised by lifeguards."

Conditions in Tennessee and Kentucky will not be influenced by Ernesto.