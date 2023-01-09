As flu cases trend downward, COVID-19 cases begin to rise in the new year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Taking a look at respiratory illnesses into the new year, flu cases are still high but experts said they appear to have peaked and are trending downward. It's good news, but now COVID-19 cases are beginning to rise again.

Doctors are urging people to stay vigilant and not let down their guard. Health experts are also keeping an eye on RSV cases.

A rise in COVID cases was predicted because of more travel and social mixing over the winter holidays that would fuel the spread. As of last week, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the weekly average of cases nationwide is up to about 16% from the week prior. In Davidson County, cases were up 3%.

When it comes to the flu in the state, the CDC shows activity level is still high, but that's slowly coming down week by week.

Experts said the flu is still unpredictable and it's possible we could see another spike. This season hit earlier than usual, but outcomes are within an expected range, at least so far.

Another concern is for the younger population and if they'll be dealing with multiple illnesses as students get back into the classroom. “As kids go back to school, they start sharing their germs again so maybe one child had the common cold and one child had COVID, and now they can swap," said pediatrician Dr. Rachel Dawkins.

Doctors are using this as a reminder for people to get the necessary shots to keep them safe, if they haven't done so already.