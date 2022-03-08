As gas prices climb, so does the interest in electric vehicles

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn (WTVF) — The dramatic increase in gas prices might have car owners wanting to trade in their vehicles for a hybrid or electric model.

Dealerships are seeing more people cut the cost of fuel by going green.

The Kelley Blue Book says sales of hybrid vehicles jumped 84% year over year in 2021.

Hallmark Hyundai over in Hendersonville is seeing more people interested in electric vehicles.

Sales manager Davey Downs said as soon as a hybrid car hits the lot — they're gone in a snap. Drivers are purchasing the new all-electric Hyundai Ioniq 5's before they even arrive.

"I'm actually surprised just because people haven't seen it yet. We took two deposits on two, and we have three remaining. So they do go quick," said Downs.

The Kelley Blue Book also said electric cars remain a small percentage of the vehicles on American roads — less than 3% of the total, according to Department of Transportation statistics.

But they are growing more common accounting for a record 4.5% of total sales last quarter.

"It seems like the last especially two weeks, we have seen more concern about gas prices," Downs said.

Linda Twellman said she was sold on her new hybrid after her brother bragged about his car.

"Very nice, very quiet. And when you like technology, it kind of sells itself," she said.

Twellman said after seeing gas prices continue to climb she knew it was time to pull the plug on her old way of driving.

"That’s why to me there was the urgency. My thing is that I drive my grandchildren, and I go and see them. That's my joy. And it's like I don't want the price of gasoline keeping me from visiting my grandchildren."

Twellman traded in her Honda CR-V for a Hyundai Ioniq hybrid. She said she'll save about 20 or miles per gallon on fuel in her new car.

