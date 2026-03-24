As gas prices rise, Tenn. House Democrats call for a statewide gas and diesel tax holiday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Tennessee House Democrats are calling for a statewide gas and diesel tax holiday.

This comes as the national average continues to increase towards $4 a gallon. According to AAA, Tennesseans are paying an average of $3.650 to $4.508 for gasoline and $5.269 for diesel.

"We legislators currently have the opportunity to take control of this budget and shape it in a way that benefits every Tennessean and keeps a little money in people's pockets," says State Rep. John Ray Clemmons, Democratic Caucus Chair. "We'd much rather see our state provide tax relief for the benefit of every family and business across the state than spend a billion dollars on an uncapped welfare program like vouchers that benefits a select few. Farmers, business owners, workers and families of every stripe in every community would benefit from us getting our priorities straight up here."

This is the fourth week in a row that prices have risen in the state.

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