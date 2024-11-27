As our station turns 70, we remember Channel 5's work with the Jerry Lewis telethons

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As Channel 5 turns 70 years old, we've been taking a look back at some of the big highlights over the years. One of the most familiar faces from our channel says one project was especially personal.

Let's go back. 1968. Channel 5, then WLAC, moved into a new building on James Robertson Parkway. In that new studio, the crew at WLAC began producing all sorts of projects, music videos, and commercials.

It was a few years later, someone arrived for a Nashville visit. That visit's linked to some of the most personal work longtime anchor Chris Clark ever did.

"Y'know, Jerry Lewis is not only a comedian, a writer, producer, and a film director. He's a man with a cause," Chris said in a 1973 TV special.

"I've never been to Nashville before in my life, I'm sorry to say," Jerry said in archive video from the airport.

In 1972, the year before Jerry made this visit, Channel 5 had become part of Jerry's yearly telethons benefitting the Muscular Dystrophy Association. The segments in the Nashville market had gone staggeringly well, and Jerry was here to speak to the state legislature about it.

"I'm delighted to be able tell you some things you didn't know, that if it were not for Nashville, Tennessee on September 5 of last year, we might have a million and a half dollars less," Jerry said to the legislature. "Tennessee opened the door to a comedian so a comedian could keep the childrens' door from slamming shut on their lives."

So began a longtime partnership.

"If you're right here, you'll tune in," Jerry said in a promo recorded in 1973. "It's Number 5, how could you miss it?"

For years, the telethons would include segments live in Nashville hosted by Chris.

"As the phones ring, the lights in the wheelchair go out," Chris said in a 1980s broadcast, lights in the shape of a wheelchair on the wall.

These were long productions.

"We go on for 20 hours until I go into cardiac arrest!" Jerry joked in a 1973 promo.

"I've got a lot of requests to show my shoes because these people have been giving me a hard time!" Chris said in a telethon broadcast. The camera panned down to Chris wearing a pair of worn Nikes.

With the pull local TV had built by this point, there was a lot of good that could be done for charitable causes. Over the years of the telethon, this work felt more and more meaningful for Chris.

He was sharing stories of local families effected by the disease.

"My son has Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy," a mother said in a story from 1984. "When Brian was first diagnosed, the first thing you do, you think, 'how am I going to handle that?' There's a tug of war at this point. The patient is in the middle. Muscular dystrophy is at one end of the rope. We, the parents, the friends, are at the other end of the rope.

We've got to all fight, do what we can and someday we're going to win."

Chris was sharing the stories of local people joining that fight.

"Oh, I'm calling most of my friends, and everyone's making contributions," a woman said, speaking on a phone in an archive story from the early 80s.

Her name was Ann. She'd heard that for every $200 raised for the telethon, 7-Eleven was donating a bicycle.

"I decided I wanted to help," Ann explained. "I've made all my solicitations by phone. I couldn't ride a bike. I donated these bicycles to the Tennessee Baptist Children's Home. I've raised enough money to get five."

That people would take on major goals by themselves, it was beautiful.

On this visit I had with Chris, he was paying tribute to a friend.

"It all came together under Harold's direction," he said flipping through the pages of a photo album. "He kept it together like a great orchestra."

He was remembering former station general manager Harold Crump. Harold died last year.

Harold had a good friend whose son had muscular dystrophy. He was key in getting his station involved in the telethon. Through the telethon, Chris learned about a place where he would start volunteering.

"It's a summer camp for these kids, just like a summer camp is for any kid, and that's what makes it most important to me," a man said in a 1980s telethon. "That's what the money goes for. They're away from their parents. They can be like any other kid. One counselor per child."

"They were so sweet, and I knew what their future was going to be, and I had to help," Chris remembered about the camps. "Harold felt the same way. To this day, that touched me like nothing else has. They were just great kids. They were my kids too."

"The world never sees us in a better light than when we pull together to strike out one of the most dreaded diseases that can befall any of our loved ones," Chris said in a clip from the telethon.

