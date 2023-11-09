As weather continues to change, here are a few tips to combat seasonal depression

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The time change has thrown a lot of people off and experts warn it will have a bigger impact soon as seasonal depression creeps in.

It's typically caused by a lack of sunlight and getting out and socializing.

Doctors said whatever the temperature is, try to get outside. Even if it's chilly, they urge layering up for some fresh air will help you in the long run.

Other tips include avoiding alcohol, taking vitamin d supplements, eating healthy, exercising and spending time with friends.

"Making sure that you're talking to your therapist about your concerns or your doctor if it's a case of medication, making sure that you're setting yourself up for success with sun lamps, that you have a good social support system in place, that you try and keep up activity as you possibly can," said clinical psychotherapist Chris Hansen with Thriveworks.