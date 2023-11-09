Watch Now
News

Actions

As weather continues to change, here are a few tips to combat seasonal depression

Mental health crisis: US depression rates reach all-time highs
Shutterstock
Mental health crisis: US depression rates reach all-time highs
Posted at 4:31 AM, Nov 09, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-09 05:31:38-05

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The time change has thrown a lot of people off and experts warn it will have a bigger impact soon as seasonal depression creeps in.

It's typically caused by a lack of sunlight and getting out and socializing.

Doctors said whatever the temperature is, try to get outside. Even if it's chilly, they urge layering up for some fresh air will help you in the long run.

Other tips include avoiding alcohol, taking vitamin d supplements, eating healthy, exercising and spending time with friends.

"Making sure that you're talking to your therapist about your concerns or your doctor if it's a case of medication, making sure that you're setting yourself up for success with sun lamps, that you have a good social support system in place, that you try and keep up activity as you possibly can," said clinical psychotherapist Chris Hansen with Thriveworks.

Get NewsChannel 5 Now, wherever, whenever, always free.

Watch the live stream below, and download our apps on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV and more. Click here to learn more.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360 Hug no graphics.png

Care what happens