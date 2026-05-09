Ascension Saint Thomas brings free medical, dental, vision, and behavioral health services to the community

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Ascension Saint Thomas will host its annual Medical Mission at Home on Saturday, May 9, offering free healthcare services to Middle Tennessee residents at the Nashville Fairgrounds.

The event, now in its 18th year, will run from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 625 Smith Ave. Services include medical, dental, vision, behavioral health, and pharmaceutical care, along with additional offerings such as foot washing, spiritual care, hearing screenings, and access to community resources.

No insurance, payment, or appointment is required, and services will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Language interpreters will be available on-site.

"As we are seeing the prices and the inflation, I think being able to have our community come together, to want to give back to our community is just that much more important," said Ellie Michael.

Michael is the Chief Operating Officer at Ascension Saint Thomas West and co-chair of Medical Mission at Home.

Organizers expect more than 650 healthcare professionals, volunteers, and community partners to participate. In 2025, the event served over 860 people from Davidson County and surrounding areas.

Services offered will include:

Medical: Health assessments and consultations

Dental: Exams, cleanings and urgent procedures

Vision: Eye exams and basic vision testing

Behavioral Health: Onsite consultations and resources

Pharmacy: Prescriptions filled at no cost

Launched in 2008, the Medical Mission at Home has served more than 25,000 Tennesseans. The initiative reflects Ascension Saint Thomas’ faith-based commitment to caring for the vulnerable and underserved.

Ascension Saint Thomas, a nonprofit health system with 18 hospitals and 320 sites of care across 45 counties in Tennessee, is part of Ascension, one of the largest Catholic health systems in the United States.

For more information, visit www.ascension.org.

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