Ascension Saint Thomas can now screen for heart defects in unborn babies

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Ascension Saint Thomas, in collaboration with Tennessee Maternal Fetal Medicine, is the only hospital in Nashville area to offer fetal echo tests — a screening tool for early detection of heart defects in unborn babies.

This is appropriate, because February is Heart Month, and last week was Congenital Heart Defects awareness week!

To help raise awareness for CHD, babies at Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Ascension Saint Thomas Rutherford, and Ascension Saint Thomas River Park all dressed in red!

According to Ascension Saint Thomas, nearly 1 in 100 babies are born with a heart defect. It is the most common form of birth defect in the United States, impacting around 40,000 births per year.

If you want to learn more about how to take care of your heart this month, the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute shares how to get involved and how to stay heart healthy.