Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown celebrates completion of its OB-GYN emergency department

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown announced the completion of its new Obstetrics and Gynecology Emergency Department (OB-GYN ED) on Tuesday in a ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The new emergency department was introduced to support the hospital's vision of offering comprehensive, convenient and personalized care to Middle Tennesseans of all backgrounds and in all stages of adult life.

In the past, sufferers of obstetrical and gynecological emergencies had to sit in crowded general emergency waiting rooms, often ultimately only to be referred to an OB-GYN.

Research has suggested that patient satisfaction and outcomes were significantly improved when streamlined access to correct care was made readily available. That's exactly why the new OB-GYN ED was established.

Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown

"The OB-GYN ED rooms and staff are perfectly equipped to care for patients in these specialized situations," said Dr. Reagan Saig, director of Obstetrics and Gynecology Emergency Department, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown. "Our Labor and Delivery unit, dedicated OB operating rooms and High Risk OB unit are only steps away from the OB-GYN ED. If needed, we can even perform minor GYN surgeries in our dedicated Women’s operating rooms."

"Consistent with the vision guiding our Midtown Modernization project, the OB-GYN Emergency Department was developed to provide a curated and individualized experience for the patient," said Dr. Shubhada Jagasia, president and CEO, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown and West. "With a dedicated emergency entrance, private waiting area and designated staff, the OB-GYN Emergency Department was designed with our patients in mind."