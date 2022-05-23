Ascension Saint Thomas River Park to open cardiac catheterization laboratory

MCMINNVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Ascension Saint Thomas River Park has been granted approval to open a cardiac catheterization lab in McMinnville.

This expansion will mean Ascension Saint Thomas River Park will provide the only cardiac catheterization lab closest to Cannon, DeKalb, Grundy, Van Buren, Warren and White Counties.

The addition will greatly impact the status and recovery of patients in the area, who currently have to travel far to receive necessary care.

The proposed lab is scheduled to open in fall 2023. It will be equipped with state-of-the-art technology to perform both diagnostic and therapeutic cardiac catheterization procedures on adults.

The lab will be located on the first floor of Ascension Saint Thomas River Park, which will renovate approximately 1,092 square feet of its licensed 125-bed acute care hospital to make room.

“We are grateful to the members of the HSDA for their approval of our application,” said Dale Humphrey, CEO, Ascension Saint Thomas River Park. “This project aligns with our goal of making high-quality care accessible to all. We look forward to expanding this new offering to our community.”