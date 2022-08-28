Ascension Saint Thomas, Tennessee Titans partner to unveil 'lactation pod' at Nissan Stadium.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Located by the Wesley Mortgage Club entrance of Nissan Stadium, tucked in a discrete corner is the stadium's lactation pod.

The 50-square-foot room is the latest venture between the Tennessee Titans and Ascension Saint Thomas. It includes built-in benches, electrical outlets, a mirror, and everything nursing mothers need.

"When we pump or breast-feed we really don't want to do that in a public space where people may be able to see and it's a very private thing," said Dr. Rachel Mehr with Ascension Saint Thomas. "And so sometimes moms don't go to events because they worry that they may not have a space to do this in."

She hopes it encourages moms who can breast-feed, to do it.

"Breastfeeding is extremely healthy for the baby," said Dr. Mehr. "It helps pass immunity from the mom to the baby and it also helps with bonding for the baby."

The pod is only one of three in the county according to the maker's website.

"This is critical and a very fundamental basic need if you're a parent of a baby or a young child," said Chief Marketing & Revenue Officer of the Tennessee Titans, Gil Beverly.

However, because of demand the Titans are preparing to bring in a second pod to the stadium.

"We just want people to feel comfortable and what you want when you've got little children is for everything to be easy," said Beverly. "You want it to be easy to get from point A to point B and for all your needs to be accessible for once you get here."

They hope this is just the beginning of more to come.

"I really hope that this sets the example and that we can lead by example and encourage health care expansion and hopefully people will see this and offer more opportunities like this across the city," said said Dr. Mehr.

You can find other pods near you by going on the Mamava website or app.