Ascension St. Thomas medical mission at home healthcare

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Ascension Saint Thomas invites all Middle Tennesseans for a Free healthcare, vision, and dental clinic this Saturday, June 29, from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.
They are holding the free clinic at The Nashville Fairgrounds at 625 Smith Avenue.
There will be no need for payment or insurance required. They will have interpreters available for all the non-English speaking people as well.
The services they will offer at this event are:
- Medical Care: General health assessments and consultations to address your primary care needs.
- Dental Care: Examinations, cleanings, and urgent dental care services.
- Vision Services: Eye exams and basic vision testing.
- Behavioral Health Consultations: Access to mental health professionals.
- Prescriptions at No Cost: Receive necessary medications prescribed during your visit.
- Additional Services: Including hearing screenings, foot washing, and spiritual care.