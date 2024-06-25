Ascension St. Thomas medical mission at home healthcare

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Ascension Saint Thomas invites all Middle Tennesseans for a Free healthcare, vision, and dental clinic this Saturday, June 29, from 8 a.m. – 2 p.m.

They are holding the free clinic at The Nashville Fairgrounds at 625 Smith Avenue.

There will be no need for payment or insurance required. They will have interpreters available for all the non-English speaking people as well.

The services they will offer at this event are:

