Ascension St. Thomas West unveils $10M emergency department renovation

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — As the midstate continues to grow, so does the area's healthcare needs.

Ascension Saint Thomas is trying to answer that call and has unveiled a $10 million dollar renovation to its Emergency Department in West Nashville.

NewsChannel 5's Carrie Sharp got a sneak peek yesterday before the doors officially opened up today.

The new space boasts more patient rooms, a fast track triage area to treat minor emergencies, and an upgraded CT scanner located within the department.

Carrie spoke with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West's President, Harrison Kiser, about how those details can mean the difference between positive and negative outcomes.

"Things like stroke, things like heart attack - these are truly emergencies where every second counts. The ability to have rapid diagnostic services in the department allows the team to act as quickly as possible when a true emergency does occur."

Ascension also focused on adding geriatric-centered updates, like non-slip flooring, as well as special lighting and bedding as it serves an older patient population.

