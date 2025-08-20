Ashland City coffee shop closing as commercial rents soar across Tennessee

ASHLAND CITY, Tenn (WTVF) — Small business owners across Middle Tennessee are facing increasing rent costs, with some being forced to relocate or close entirely. In Ashland City, a beloved coffee shop that has been a fixture on Main Street for years is now searching for a new home.

SheyGirl Coffee Company, known for its vintage charm and community atmosphere, will close its doors this Friday after the owner was unexpectedly told her lease would not be renewed.

"I was really shocked and taken aback by the fact that I was given no reason, no notice, and so the only way that small businesses can survive is by being supported, by being supported by these landlords," Sheyenne Rivers said.

Rivers opened SheyGirl Coffee Co. in 2016, creating a space that reflected her passions.

"I have a huge love for coffee. I have a huge love for vintage, as we can see, the vintage kitchen, and vintage clothes," Rivers said. "I've been a singer-songwriter also an actress. I love vintage movies, so I kind of incorporated everything here in my shop that I love."

Over the years, the coffee shop became more than just a business – customers became like family to Rivers. But now she faces the difficult challenge of finding an affordable new location.

"It was not doable to even find a place locally around here, to find anything anywhere else under $2,500 a month, which is a lot, you know," Rivers said.

The situation reflects a broader trend affecting small businesses nationwide. According to Bank of America, small business rent payments increased 11% year-over-year – twice the pace of housing inflation.

"The biggest disappointment is that being in a small town, I really, truly felt that I was building my business somewhere safe," Rivers said.

Despite the setback, Rivers remains determined to save her business. She's launched a GoFundMe campaign to help with storage costs for her vintage collection and to secure a new location.

"I'll do the GoFundMe, and if the community and other communities see the validity in keeping this open, then let's do it," Rivers said.

Rivers hopes to keep SheyGirl Coffee Co. in Ashland City if possible. The shop's final day at its current location will be Friday from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

"People out there who love your small business, support it in any way that you can," Rivers said.

This story was reported on-air and written by Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.