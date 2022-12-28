Ashland City man killed in head-on collision on West End Avenue

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A 24-year-old man from Ashland City was killed Tuesday night in a head-on collision on West End Avenue at 28th Avenue South.

Metro Police say the 24-year-old man was driving westbound in a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe before he swerved into the eastbound lane and hit a 2016 Hyundai Elantra.

The impact of the collision caused the Tahoe to flip onto its side.

The 24-year-old driver died at the scene. The passenger in the Tahoe, a 22-year-old man from Pleasant View, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. Both men in the Tahoe were not wearing seatbelts.

A chaplain is working to notify the family of the driver.

Open and unopened beer cans were found inside the Tahoe at the scene. Police also say the vehicle had an odor of marijuana.

The driver and passenger of the Elantra, both 26-year-old women from South Carolina, received non-life-threatening injuries. Both women were wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash.

Officials say that before the crash took place, the Tahoe drove through the gate of the Demonbreun Street parking garage and fled the scene.