ASHLAND CITY, Tenn. - Residents have been allowed to return home after a natural gas leak in Ashland City.

The first call came in around 9:15 a.m. Wednesday at the Ashland City Fairgrounds on Dry Fork Road.

Officials said a Piedmont Gas line leaked for about 30 minutes after a malfunction with the pressure relief valves.

Between 15-20 homes were briefly evacuated due to the leak but those residents were allowed to return home.

The gas has since dissipated.