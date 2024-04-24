Watch Now
Asphalt spills out dump truck on I-65 South in Franklin

Franklin Police Department
Posted at 4:17 PM, Apr 24, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-24 17:17:15-04

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Crews are responding to a scene on I-65 South near the McEwen Drive exit where a dump truck overturned, spilling asphalt onto the roadway.

The Franklin Police Department posted on X about the incident around 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24.

Officials ask drivers to seek alternate routes as the clean-up efforts continue.


