Asphalt spills out dump truck on I-65 South in Franklin

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (WTVF) — Crews are responding to a scene on I-65 South near the McEwen Drive exit where a dump truck overturned, spilling asphalt onto the roadway.
The Franklin Police Department posted on X about the incident around 4:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24.
An overturned dump truck on I-65 southbound near the McEwen Dr. exit is causing delays in the vicinity. No injuries to report. Please find an alternative route. pic.twitter.com/7dZuizgYKF— Franklin Police Department (@FranklinTNPD) April 24, 2024
Officials ask drivers to seek alternate routes as the clean-up efforts continue.
