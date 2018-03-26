Assault, Drug Arrest Made After Shots Fired

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A man was arrested for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, as well as drug charges, after allegedly shooting at a woman.

Reports stated Shawn Dontae Beard allegedly shot at the victim multiple times.

Police were called to the scene on Friday in the 1700 block of 17th Avenue North for shots fired.

The victim told officials Beard shot at her. She was in her vehicle with her two children, ages 2 and 3.

The suspect then reportedly threatened to kill her and pointed a handgun in her face.

The victim told police the suspect opened her door and stood in a position to where she could not get out and flee.

A witness’s description of the crime to police matched the victim’s account.

Police found three shell casings at the scene.

The suspect would not talk to police about the incident. He was searched just before being taken into custody. Officials found a container with a white crystal-like substance inside his right jacket pocket.

Authorities said the substance was consistent with crack cocaine. A field test confirmed it was cocaine-based. It weighed about 2.5 grams.

Beard was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, as well as unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, felony drug offense for drugs found in his home, and felony drug offense for drugs found on his person.