Assessing the damage: Storm Prediction Center's preliminary reports suggest 13 tornadoes

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — The Storm Prediction Center's preliminary report suggests 13 tornadoes touched down after multiple rounds of severe weather on Saturday, Dec. 9, in parts of Middle Tennessee.

However, the National Weather Service is working to officially report and confirm the number of tornadoes with what are called storm surveys.

How does this work?

Storm surveys take a while to complete, NWS says. For each suspected tornado path, the survey team drives to the damage and then completes these steps:



Drive across damage path repeatedly (once per mile as roads allow)

Plot GPS points, take pictures, walk around to investigate damage and talk to survivors

Drive back to the office

Assess all information to determine tornado vs. straight line winds, tornado track, and damage intensity

Write damage summaries and create maps

In the mean time, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency is continuing to work with state and local partners to help provide assistance to those who need it.

They have offered several protective measures to ensure your safety while first responders continue to assess the damage and provide relief.



Do not enter damaged buildings or hazardous locations. Hire only licensed contractors and do not pay the total amount before the work is complete. More tips for consumers after a disaster can be found online. Avoid downed power lines. If your house or property sustained damage, take pictures before cleanup efforts and contact your insurance company. Contact your local emergency management agency if you need immediate assistance.