At 85, Tennessee State University graduate proves it’s never too late to earn a degree

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Nearly 1,400 graduates crossed the stage at Tennessee State University’s commencement ceremony Saturday night, each carrying their own story of perseverance and hope. But for one member of the Class of 2026, the walk was decades in the making.

Charles Whitman Dabbs, 85, received his Doctor of Education in Higher Education Leadership degree from TSU — fulfilling a dream that began nearly 70 years ago.

“I started when I graduated from high school in 1958,” Dabbs said. “There were no jobs for Black boys. And so I joined the Navy.”

A Los Angeles native, Dabbs enlisted at 17, serving as a hospital corpsman in the U.S. Navy. That discipline carried him through a 50-year career in federal service, with roles at the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Defense. Along the way, he earned a bachelor’s degree in sociology and two master’s degrees from UCLA, all while working full-time.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Dabbs began online classes with TSU. That decision grew into a doctoral program he completed this year, making him one of the oldest doctoral graduates in the university’s history.

“The young people at this school have been so nice to me and so helpful in terms of the technology and where to go when I need something,” Dabbs said.

Despite already earning his degree, he’s not slowing down. Dabbs hopes to teach sociology at an HBCU, mentor young students, and continue giving back.

This year, Dabbs celebrated 63 years of marriage, two accomplished children, and five grandchildren.

“It’s never too late. It’s never too late,” he said. “I have always tried to motivate people.”

Dabbs was not the only graduate inspiring others at the ceremony. Delilah Rhodes walked the stage alongside her two children, Eric Lee and Gabrielle Lee — all three earning their graduate degrees together in the same ceremony.

This story was reported on-air by journalist Kelsey Gibbs and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.