CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Clarksville police say one person was killed in a two-car crash on Wilma Rudolph Boulevard.

The head-on collision happened Friday morning at the intersection of Athletic Boulevard.

Police did not release details of the crash but confirmed at least one fatality.

Northbound lanes of Wilma Rudolph Boulevard are shut down while police investigate. Traffic is being diverted to alternate routes. Drivers should avoid the area.