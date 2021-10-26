Woman dead after shooting at Bellevue home

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — A woman has died after a domestic-related shooting at a Bellevue home, police said. Investigators have provided an update, saying the shooting appears to be self-inflicted.

The call came in around 3:30 a.m. at a home on Harpeth Knoll Road. Police dispatch confirmed at least one person was shot and taken to an area hospital. Police on scene later confirmed the shooting appeared to be self-inflicted.

A neighbor said his daughter woke him up around 3:30 a.m. after hearing cries for help. He said he opened the door and saw a couple on their front patio, “laying down kind of struggling, the gentleman was holding the other person.”

“So I closed the door and called 911 and opened it back up again and recognized my neighbor who lives across the street and his wife, so I went and got them some blankets and stayed with them until the police arrived, my wife is a nurse and went and got their young son, a baby across the street,” he said.

If you or anyone you know is a victim of domestic violence, there are resources available. Click here for more information. You can also call 800-799-SAFE (7233) or the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1-800-799-7233.