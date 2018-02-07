Officer Struck By Gunfire During Nashville Standoff; Suspect ID'd

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A Metro Nashville Police officer was struck when a barricaded suspect opened fire from an apartment in Nashville. Police said he was not seriously hurt.

The incident was reported around 7 a.m. Wednesday in the 100 block of Charles E. Davis Boulevard at the Tony Sudekum Apartments.

BREAKING: I’m told an officer was hit by a round but it was “non-penetrative.” Started as a domestic situation with a man firing shots on the ground around a woman and a child. He’s now holed up inside. @NC5 pic.twitter.com/t48zsFCcbB — Dan Kennedy (@NC5_DanKennedy) February 7, 2018

Officials with Metro Police said a domestic situation escalated and 29-year-old Justin Jones fired shots at the ground with his wife and 11-year-old child nearby.

The incident was captured on the complex's surveillance video.

Metro Police Spokesman Don Aaron said Jones was near a dumpster when he began "cranking off shots" with his daughter to his right.

Another shot was fired while police were setting up a perimeter around the apartment. Officer Gerry Hutcheson was struck in the shoulder but Aaron said the wound was “non-penetrative.”

Officer Hutcheson was taken to an area hospital to be evaluated and was expected to be released Wednesday.

The suspect also allegedly shot at a SWAT team member, at which point an officer possibly returned fire. During a press conference held around noon, Aaron said he could not confirm if any officers fired their weapons.

The last interaction Jones had with police was around 9:35 a.m. when the last shot was allegedly fired.

Residents in one apartment had to shelter-in-place due to their close proximity to the suspect. Aaron said an officer was with them to ensure their safety.

Three schools in the area were placed on lockdown, including Johnson Alternative Learning Center, Cameron College Prep and Napier Elementary.

Police said Jones has felony robbery convictions in Tennessee and Ohio. Representatives with the U.S. Department of Justice were on scene, as were officials from the District Attorney's Office and ATF.

There was no history of domestic violence at the location. Police said a woman claiming to be Jones’ sister was arrested for disorderly conduct at the scene.

Photos: Man Barricaded At Tony Sudekum Apartments