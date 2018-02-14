At Least 20 Injured In Fla. School Shooting
Cell Phone Video Shows Kids Hiding In Classroom
PARKLAND, Florida - Dozens of people have been shot in a mass shooting at a high school in South Florida.
The incident at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida began around 2:30 p.m. ET. The suspect is identified as a student who was in class today. Chopper video from WVSN-TV in Miami appeared to show police detaining a person, it was not immediately clear if the person detained was the suspect.
JUST IN (warning, disturbing video): Cell phone video inside the school as shots were going off at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High https://t.co/wHWo6XjccX pic.twitter.com/3ovf5LhzBs— CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) February 14, 2018
Some reports indicate as many as 40-50 have been wounded. The full number of injuries is not yet known.
According to WTVJ, someone pulled the fire alarm at the high school before opening fire on students.
A local fire chief told the Miami Herald there was at least one person killed. Broward County has classified it as a "Level 3" casualty incident, meaning at least 20 people are wounded.
Much of the area around the school is blocked off to the public.
President Donald Trump has been briefed on the shooting. He tweeted his condolences to the families of the victims on Wednesday afternoon.
The daily White House press briefing originally scheduled for 4:30 p.m. was canceled due to the incident.
Stoneman Douglas High School has more than 3,000 students in grades 9-12. Parkland is located between West Palm Beach an Fort Lauderdale, near Coral Springs.