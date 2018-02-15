At Least 3 Flee Stolen Car In Madison

6:23 AM, Feb 15, 2018
3 hours ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A search got underway overnight after at least three suspects jumped out of a stolen car in Madison.

The incident happened shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Old Hickory West.

Officials with Metro Nashville Police said at least three people took off running from a stolen, gold Honda Accord.

Officers were searching a neighborhood for the suspects. Their description was not available.

A wrecker was called to the scene to remove the car. 

