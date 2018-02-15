At Least 3 Flee Stolen Car In Madison

Mostly Cloudy
HI: 73°
LO: 54°
A search got underway overnight after at least three suspects jumped out of a stolen car in Madison. The incident happened shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Old Hickory West.
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - A search got underway overnight after at least three suspects jumped out of a stolen car in Madison.
The incident happened shortly before 3 a.m. Thursday in the 300 block of Old Hickory West.
Metro Police are investigating after at least three people took off running from a stolen vehicle in Madison. I saw CSI walking away with a box marked for a gun. @NC5 pic.twitter.com/kAOxPzsP41— Blayke Roznowski (@NC5_Blayke) February 15, 2018
Metro Police are investigating after at least three people took off running from a stolen vehicle in Madison. I saw CSI walking away with a box marked for a gun. @NC5 pic.twitter.com/kAOxPzsP41
Officials with Metro Nashville Police said at least three people took off running from a stolen, gold Honda Accord.
Officers were searching a neighborhood for the suspects. Their description was not available.
A wrecker was called to the scene to remove the car.