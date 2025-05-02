Troopers investigating deadly crash along I-24 W in Cheatham County on Friday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Troopers are investigating a deadly crash along I-24 W in Cheatham County on Friday.
The crash resulted in 1 death. All westbound lanes are expected to remain closed until 8 a.m.
Motorists should use 41A as an alternate route from exits 24 and 31.
