Troopers investigating deadly crash along I-24 W in Cheatham County on Friday

At least five vehicles involved in a serious crash along I-24 W in Cheatham County
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Troopers are investigating a deadly crash along I-24 W in Cheatham County on Friday.

The crash resulted in 1 death. All westbound lanes are expected to remain closed until 8 a.m.

Motorists should use 41A as an alternate route from exits 24 and 31.

