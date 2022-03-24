At least one dead in crash involving five vehicles on I-65 in Kentucky

SIMPSON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVF) — At least one person has died in a crash that involved five vehicles in Kentucky near the Tennessee state line.

According to Kentucky State Police, the crash happened on I-65 near mile marker 2 by Franklin, Ky.

Details on what caused the crash or how many people are injured are not yet known.

Because of the collision, the southbound road is blocked at the time of writing. A detour has been set up at I-65 South, Exit 6.

