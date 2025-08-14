AT&T customers could get up to $7,500 in a $177 million settlement

If you're an AT&T customer, you could get up to $7,500 in a $177 million settlement.

The settlement is related to two data breaches which took place in 2024. The first affected 73 million current and former account holders whose information was found on the dark web. The second breach exposed the records of calls and texts of nearly all of its cellular customers.

Notices are being emailed to those who are eligible to file a claim.

If you are eligible, you will see a notice sent from the domain "attsettlement@e.emailksa.com," with the settlement administrator as Kroll Settlement Administration.

If you are not sure if you qualify, you can call (833) 890-4930.

You can learn more here.