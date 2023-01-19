At two different high schools on the same day, guns were at Nashville campuses

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Guns were found at two different high school campuses Thursday in Nashville, with one finding leading to a student arrest.

Police said a 10th grader at Whites Creek High School is charged with carrying a gun on school property. Odors came from the student's car, which lead to a vehicle search. Police said a bag of marijuana and a loaded gun were found.

In a separate incident, a student tip led to the recovery of a pistol from a vehicle at East Nashville Magnet High School.

Three students were interviewed regarding the weapon but no charges have been placed at present.

The investigation continues, police said.