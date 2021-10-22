ATF agent continues to recover after shootout

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An ATF agent who was seriously injured in a shoot-out during an arrest on Murfreesboro Pike is still recovering.

Agent Adam Daniels has been in the hospital now for more than two weeks. He continues to undergo treatment, but his prognosis is good.

Metro police said law enforcement was attempting to bring 40-year-old Corey Wellman into custody in a parking lot on Murfreesboro Pike when shots were fired on October 5.

More than 40 rounds of gunfire were exchanged.

At the time, Wellman was under investigation for possession of heroin with the intent to distribute.

He was killed in the shooting.

As Agent Daniels continues to recover. the ATF & Daniel's family sincerely appreciate all the support and thoughts of concern from the City of Nashville and surrounding areas.

They say they are grateful for the efforts and outstanding work of the medical team at Vanderbilt Medical Center, where he is still being treated.

The National Police Defense Foundation has created a fundraiser for his family to help with ongoing recovery costs.

The FBI continues to investigate the shooting.