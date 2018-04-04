AtlasBX To Open Clarksville Facility, Create 200 Jobs

Partly Cloudy
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. - Battery manufacturer AtlasBX has announced plans to open a manufacturing facility in Montgomery County, creating 200 jobs in the area.
Governor Bill Haslam made the announcement Wednesday morning, saying the Clarksville location would be the company’s first manufacturing plant in the U.S.
AtlasBX is a manufacturer of storage batteries, primarily in South Korea. The Clarksville facility will employ some 200 workers, Haslam said.
“We are proud to welcome AtlasBX to our state and thank the company for choosing Clarksville as the location for its first U.S. manufacturing facility,” Haslam said.
AtlasBX, a sister company of Hankook Tire, is making a $75 million investment in the area.