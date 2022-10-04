Watch Now
Attempted car theft at used car lot on Nolensville Pike ends with shooting, arrests

An overnight shooting on Nolensville Pike near the Zoo has ended with the arrest of 20-year-old Anthony Thomas and a 17-year-old.
Posted at 10:49 PM, Oct 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-04 00:01:01-04

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — An overnight shooting on Nolensville Pike near the Zoo has ended with the arrest of 20-year-old Anthony Thomas and a 17-year-old.

The incident began when the two suspects tried to steal a Dodge Charger from a used car lot, which led to a shootout with employees.

A 23-year-old in the backseat of the Charger left the vehicle before the shooting began.

Thomas and the minor will be charged with vehicle theft when they're released from the hospital.

The employees of the used car lot were not injured.

Violent Crimes detectives continue to investigate.

