NASHVILLE, Tenn. - The TBI is turning to citizens to help find attempted murder suspect Gerald Dolberrry.

Dolberry is wanted by the Paris Police Department on two counts of Criminal Attempt to Commit First Degree Murder. Dolberry is 5'7" and weighs 156 lbs. If you know where he is call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

The TBI warned citizens in a news release that he should be considered armed and dangerous.